MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy; still low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to enjoy low humidity, especially for this time of the year. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon, but it stays comfortable in the shade.

Winds continue out of the east through the day today, so expect some passing clouds at times. It should be nice to be outside this evening as temperatures drop into the upper 60s overnight.

We’re in for a similar day tomorrow, but there is also a 10% chance of a quick, passing shower. Most of us stay warm, breezy and dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This pattern stays in place through mid-week.

Humidity remains low as we head into the weekend with highs near 90.