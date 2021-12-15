MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy, quick shower possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze from the northeast continues all day today, but it still warms up quickly. Highs reach the low 80s, which is just a few degrees below the record high for today of 85.

That breeze may bring over a few light showers from the east coast this afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 10%. We’ll have partly cloudy skies later in the evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

It looks like it gets even warmer tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 80s, which would challenge the current record high of 85 for both days. Rain chances are less than 10% both days.

Once we head into the weekend a slow-developing system begins to increase rain chances again. We have a 10% chance Saturday and Sunday with highs still in the low 80s. Rain chances go up to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday as the front finally arrives.

The front should bring some cooler air our way just in time for the first day of winter on Tuesday. Highs return to the mid 70s, which is close to average for this time of year.