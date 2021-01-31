MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy in Tampa today; Showers tonight with a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are off to a mild start this morning. Highs will top out near 75° this afternoon. Expect more cloud cover than yesterday but we should stay mostly dry throughout much of the day with just a 10% chance for a few showers between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Rain chances will go up significantly after sunset as a cold front approaches Tampa bay. Showers will arrive first to our northern counties just after sunset. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms overnight as the front passes from north to south.

Monday morning we’ll start out mild in the upper 50s. Breezy winds will rush in colder air throughout the day. Do not expect a significant warm-up with highs on Monday only near 60°.

Expect below average temperatures for much of the upcoming work week. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s through Thursday, and high temperatures will only be in the lower 60s.

A warm-up is in store for the end of the week with 70s back in the forecast on Friday. Next weekend a cold front will be approaching but models differ on what will happen Sunday.

As of January 31st, there is a 20% chance for showers on Super Bowl Sunday in Tampa, with a high near 77°.