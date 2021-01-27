LIVE NOW /
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy ahead of tonight’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the entire Tampa Bay area until 9am. Watch for extremely low visibility, and use low beam headlights. Once the fog begins to dissipate, patchy clouds continue for the rest of the day.

It will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front arrives in Citrus and Hernando counties by early evening. The front and a small line of showers will slowly push through tonight.

Much cooler air follows the front. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 60s with a cool breeze from the north. That’s below average despite lots of sunshine.

It cools quickly tomorrow night with lows in the mid 40s. Another cool day on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. We get slightly warmer this weekend before another cold front passes early Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

