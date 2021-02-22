LIVE NOW /
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy ahead of tonight’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs should be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will increase through the day as well.

A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area this evening, and rain chances start north of I-4 around sunset. Showers increase as the front pushes south overnight. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

The humidity drops tomorrow behind the front, and it will be slightly cooler. Highs should be in the low 70s with a cool breeze from the north.

We have a long stretch of pleasant weather for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-upper 70s and comfortable humidity.

