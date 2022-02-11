MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm afternoons ahead of Sunday’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. It should feel quite comfortable with sunny skies and nice humidity.

As the sun sets, temperatures drop through the 60s, and overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. That’s about average for February.

The better of the two weekend days will be Saturday. We warm into the mid 70s with just a few clouds, and there is a 10% rain chance mainly after sunset. It will not be quite as cool if you’re staying out later on Saturday for the State Fair or the Knight Parade in Ybor City. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

Showers start spreading in from the Gulf of Mexico early Sunday morning ahead of the next cold front. Watch for a 50% chance of mostly light rain to last through midday on Sunday. Cooler air comes in behind the front, and highs will only be in the mid 60s. You will need a jacket if you’re watching the Super Bowl outdoors.

Valentine’s Day will be cool and dry with highs only in the mid 60s. It stays cool Tuesday before warming up through the rest of next week.