MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Waiting on a stretch of soggy days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front approaching from the north is bringing a few extra clouds and isolated showers tonight into Friday. Eventually, we’ve got much higher rain chances in the extended forecast.

Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy night tonight with overnight low temperatures only dropping down to around 70 degrees by morning. A few isolated showers are possible tonight and Friday as the front nudges in from the north but the overall rain chance is just 20%. High temperatures will reach the low 80s Friday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

The weekend will start off mostly dry as this frontal boundary lifts back to the north. Look for partly sunny skies with warm and muggy high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday. The front will drop back south above us on Sunday with increasing shower and storm chances.

A very soggy pattern will set up Monday through Wednesday with this front parked above us. Rounds of rain and storms are expected on and off with several inches of total rainfall possible. Eventually, the front will drop to our south late in the week with a return to sunny and dry weather expected.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

