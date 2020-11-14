Max Defender 8 Forecast: Very Warm Weekend For November

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will stay very warm Friday night with temps in the low 70s and patchy clouds lingering.

Saturday will be another very warm day with temps jumping back into the mid 80s. There is no rain in the forecast and skies will be partly cloudy. Look for fairly light winds too. The humidity will be fairly high and won’t drop until the next cold front passes.

Sunday morning temps will be near 70 ahead of the next cold front. Through the day temps will be even warmer than Saturday reaching into the mid to upper 80s. The forecast high in Tampa is 86. The rain chance is 20% as the front drops through.

Monday there is a small 10% chance of rain as the cold front actually passes south and the temps will be milder. Look for highs in the low 80s.