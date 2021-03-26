MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Very warm weekend ahead, long wait for rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The very warm and muggy weather pattern that established itself during the second half of this work week will remain in place through the weekend. With another cold front stalling well to our north, there are no rain chances or cooler temps in the forecast for Saturday or Sunday.

Temperatures will stay very mild overnight only dropping into the lower 70s by morning. Some low clouds, patchy fog and even more sea fog are possible by daybreak.

Both of the weekend days will feature well above average warmth and humidity. High temperatures will surge into the middle and upper 80s with lots of sunshine. Lower 90s are expected across inland areas.

What’s left of a weakening cold front will move through the area on Monday. A few isolated showers are possible but no cool down is expected. Eventually, a stronger cold front will arrive late next week with rain chances and a more significant batch of some cooler air.