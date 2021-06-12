MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Very humid pattern continues into next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This was a warm and MUGGY start to the weekend today with a west wind off of the Gulf of Mexico.

The onshore flow pushed all the shower and storm activity into far inland parts of the Tampa Bay area this afternoon. Look for partly skies overnight with warm low temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible starting early on Sunday morning as this onshore flow pattern continues. The best rain chances will once again shift inland, east of I-75 during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb up to around 90 degrees but the extra humidity will make it feel more like 100.

This same weather pattern will persist into the middle of next week but deeper atmospheric moisture will provide a better coverage of showers and storms.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf with a 40% chance of tropical development next week. Forecast models keep any impacts with this potential system well to our west for the end of next week and next weekend. The western and northern Gulf Coast will likely see a significant heavy rain threat. We’ll be watching for any changes over the next several days.