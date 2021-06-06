MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Very hot, humid and mostly dry week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few spotty showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours tonight before our rain chances unfortunately drop significantly heading into the new work week.

Outside of the isolated rain, expect another mild and muggy night with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Drier air aloft will limit our rain chances throughout much of the week ahead. With only isolated afternoon showers and storms expected all week, high temperatures will rocket into the low and mid 90s each day.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will eventually return next week with rising rain chances expected.

IN THE TROPICS: The southwestern Caribbean will be the place to watch for potential tropical development later this week. There’s a low chance (20% per National Hurricane Center) that an expected area of low pressure could acquire tropical characteristics Thursday or Friday.