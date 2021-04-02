MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Unusual January-like weather in early April

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab back out the winter coats! A strong wind from the north continues all day, and temperatures stay about 10 degrees below average.

Despite lots of sunshine, highs only reach 70 degrees this afternoon, and the cool breeze will make it feel colder than that. Humidity is quite low for this time of year. In fact, it feels much more like January than early April.

We have another chilly night on tap tonight as well. Overnight lows will be back in the 40s, and there will still be a breeze.

Saturday warms up faster with a lighter wind. It should still be sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Easter Sunday morning will feel cool in the mid 50s, but the afternoon should be delightful. Highs make it into the mid-upper 70s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

Next week will be dry with comfortable humidity and a gradual warm-up through the week.