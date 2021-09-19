MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Unsettled pattern continues with scattered storms expected Sunday and Monday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The unsettled tropical like pattern continues with deep tropical moisture in our atmosphere. There are already downpours moving on shore along the coast this morning and rain chances will increase to a 50% this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about through 5 p.m. and then will mainly be focused inland this evening, with just a few isolated storms possible along the coast. Skies will stay partly sunny to mostly cloudy throughout the day keeping temperatures in the upper 80s but it will feel like the upper 90s thanks to the high humidity.

Tonight, we’ll see a lull in the shower and thunderstorm activity before coastal downpours redevelop again Monday morning, and rain chances increase to a 50% with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

The moisture begins to thin out a little bit by the middle of the work week with rain chances dropping to a 30 to 40% each mainly afternoon.

A cold front will sweep across the country but put the brakes on as it moves into the Tampa Bay area. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for the end of the week and next weekend as the frontal boundary stalls overhead.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Peter formed early this morning but is not expected to have an impact on the United States as it will curve off to the north before reaching the Bahamas.

Tropical Depression 17 also formed off the coast of Africa. But this will likely move to the north and stay well out in the Atlantic for its lifetime.

The rest of the tropics currently remain quiet.