MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical summer weekend in Tampa Bay with afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild and muggy this morning and will warm up fast under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% with showers and thunderstorms developing inland and pushing toward the coast this evening.

Winds on the water will be northeast turning northwest at 5 knots. Seas will be calmer at 2 feet or less with smooth bay and inland waters. Watch for thunderstorms pushing offshore in the evening.

It will dry out overnight with lows near 78°.

High temperatures on Sunday will be near 91° with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

There will be a slightly better coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday but overall a very normal summer pattern continues through the rest of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will be in the low 90s each afternoon with showers and thunderstorms each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

No new development is expected in the next five days.