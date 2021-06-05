MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical summer-like weekend in Tampa Bay; Hot & humid with PM storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Expect high temperatures near 89° at the coast and low 90s east of I-75.

There is a 10% chance for a stray shower this morning but rain chances will increase to a 50% this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will meander through the evening and begin to taper off after sunset.

We’ll start out dry and muggy Sunday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s again. Rain chances will increase to a 30 to 40% Sunday afternoon. There will still be showers and storms that form but the coverage will be slightly lower than the past couple of days.

Even drier air makes its way in for Monday and into next week limiting rain chances to just 10 and 20% each afternoon.

With most areas staying dry next week, temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the low to mid-90s each day. It will still be quite humid each day. Moisture will eventually return by late next weekend.