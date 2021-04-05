MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical spring day with sunny skies and low humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Plenty of blue sky through the day today, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is average for early April.

The low humidity keeps it comfortable, especially in the shade. No rain is expected for the next few days.

It gradually gets warmer this week with highs near 80 tomorrow and in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity begins to increase by the end of the week as well.

The next chance for rain comes this weekend with a stalling cold front.