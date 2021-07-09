MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical July heat and afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After dealing with Elsa this week, it’s nice to get back to a “normal” weather pattern. A few showers develop around midday near the coast, but the stronger storms will be east of I-75 later in the afternoon and evening.

Today’s rain chance is 40%, and some of those showers will drift back toward the coast near sunset. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 100+.

It slowly cools down tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat continues with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Heavier downpours both days set up near I-75 in the late afternoon and push toward the coast for sunset. The rain chance remains at 40%.

At this point, no other tropical development is expected across the Atlantic Basin in the next 5 days.

