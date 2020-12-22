MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical December weather until Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb to near 70 degrees this afternoon. It should feel nice in the sun with just a few passing clouds. Humidity remains quite low.

It cools quickly this evening with overnight lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday should be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Average high for late December is 71 degrees.

A strong cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area on Christmas Eve with the best chance of storms later in the day and into the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s during the day, but temperatures drop quickly behind the front.

The rain should wrap up early on Christmas Day with temperatures in the mid 40s. It stays cool and breezy all day on Christmas; highs only reach the upper 50s. Might be a good day to actually build a fire in the fireplace. It will be even colder Saturday. We start the day in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.