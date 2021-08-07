MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical August weekend in Tampa; Hot & humid with PM storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A typical August weekend is in store for the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures will be hot, slightly above average, with showers and thunderstorms developing each afternoon.

It’s mild this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s but a fast warm up is in store with high temperatures up near 92° today.

Rain chances will increase to a 40% with sea breeze storms developing early in the afternoon along the coast, pushing inland in the evening. The rain will end overnight, clouds will clear out and temperatures will be mild.

Expect a similar setup for Sunday with a dry start to the day and rain chances increasing to a 50% in the afternoon. Similar to Saturday, storms will develop along the west coast sea breeze and push inland for the evening. Some storms could drift back toward the coast Sunday night.

The upcoming work week looks very typical for mid-august with hot afternoons before showers and storms develop each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics are heating up in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is tracking three possible areas of development.

The first tropical wave is just east of the lesser Antilles and only has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The second area of low pressure is just to the east of the previous tropical wave and has a low chance of developing over the next two days and a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Some development of this low is possible while it drifts toward the west southwest over the weekend.

The third broad area of low pressure is a tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa a couple of days ago. it is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. A tropical depression could form by the early to middle part of next week while the system moves west northwestward across the eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph. It has a 30% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 40% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

It’s not uncommon to see this much activity in early August as we are entering our busiest time of hurricane season. We will continue to watch each one of these, but long range forecast models do not produce these into large storms at the moment.