MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical August weather this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that Isaias has pushed far enough north that it will no longer impact the Tampa Bay weather, we return to a more typical August pattern.

Today starts out mostly dry and muggy, and temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s. Heat index values will be 100+ for a few hours again today.

The first showers pop up late in the morning as the sea breeze develops. The rain chance increases to 40% by the afternoon when the heaviest rain and storms will be east of I-75.

The evening rain tapers off, and skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow, but watch for a light shower or two along the coast in the morning. Rain chances increase to 50% Thursday.

