MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical August weather pattern in place this week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dry and mild this morning turns into hot and humid this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-90s, with heat indices in the triple digits.

There is a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few isolated storms will develop along the coast early in the afternoon with the West Coast sea breeze. As the sea breeze pushes inland, the storms will too with the best chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms inland for the second half of the afternoon and evening. A few storms could meander slowly this evening before drying out overnight.

It will stay hot and humid to start the work week with a typical August pattern in place. However, the East Coast sea breeze will be dominant Monday and Tuesday, pushing the heaviest rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon toward the coast.

Slightly drIer air will limit the coverage of showers and storms slightly Wednesday and Thursday before tropical moisture moves back in for the weekend.

We may have to watch that tropical moisture for possible tropical development.

The National hurricane Center continues to monitor three areas of potential development.

The first area is a low pressure producing disorganized showers and storms several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Gradual development of this system is possible late Monday and through the middle of the week.

The second area of low pressure is a few thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. More favorable environmental conditions will allow for possible gradual development over the next several days and it could become a depression by the middle of the week. 5-day development chances are at 40% right now.

The third area of low pressure just moved off the coast of Africa and strong upper level winds and cooler waters are expected to prevent significant development of the system during the next few days.