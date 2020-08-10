MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical August heat and humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another steamy day is expected as temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon. The humidity makes it feel about 10 degrees warmer.

The morning will be dry, but a few showers develop with the sea breeze around midday. Rain chance increases to 40% by the afternoon and evening. Because there is no strong steering current, storms will not move much once they form. Some spots could pick up 2+ inches of rain while other areas remain dry.

Evening rain begins to taper off, and it stays muggy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. Similar conditions are expected all this week. This is standard mid-August weather in Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: One tropical wave coming off Africa has a 60% chance of developing. While conditions allow for some strengthening in the short term, long term chances of this system strengthening are less.