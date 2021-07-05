MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Typical afternoon storms today; Elsa’s rain starts tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a typical summer day with afternoon and evening downpours and feeling hot and humid. 50% chance of late-day storms that push toward the coast. Highs expected near 90 degrees.

As Tropical Storm Elsa heads north of Cuba tomorrow, it encounters some wind shear that will keep it from strengthening too much as it heads toward the Tampa Bay coast. Tropical downpours are expected south of I-4 Tuesday evening, and the winds will increase as well. A Tropical Storm Watch is in place for areas south of Tampa Bay.

Widespread rainfall totals of 3-4 inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as Elsa passes. This rain combined with the heavy downpours in the last few weeks may create flooding problems and even trees that fall due to the soggy ground.

Elsa will also create coastal flooding with higher than normal tides. A Storm Surge Watch is in place for our entire coastline.

Elsa finally makes it north of us Wednesday night, and our weather pattern returns to normal again for the end of the week.