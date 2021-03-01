LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Two cold fronts pass this week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The week starts out warm and humid for early March. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

It stays muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Another warm day expected tomorrow. Highs reach 80 degrees with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

The first cold front passes Wednesday with a 30% rain chance. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Wednesday, but cooler air arrives for the end of the week. Highs return to “average” in the mid 70s with lower humidity for Thursday and Friday.

The second front passes Saturday with another 30% rain chance. Even cooler air expected behind that front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss