MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Two cold fronts pass this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The week starts out warm and humid for early March. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon with just a 10% chance of a stray shower.

It stays muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Another warm day expected tomorrow. Highs reach 80 degrees with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

The first cold front passes Wednesday with a 30% rain chance. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s Wednesday, but cooler air arrives for the end of the week. Highs return to “average” in the mid 70s with lower humidity for Thursday and Friday.

The second front passes Saturday with another 30% rain chance. Even cooler air expected behind that front.