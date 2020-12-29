Max Defender 8 Forecast Tuesday Evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the upper 50s, so it will be a very mild day.

Wednesday will be an even warmer day with temps reaching into the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny all day with just a few afternoon clouds. There is no rain expected.

Thursday will be a very warm New Year’s Eve. Highs Thursday afternoon will reach into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. A stronger southeasterly breeze will bring the temps up above normal. There will be dry conditions and no rain in the forecast.

Temps will be comfortable if you have outdoor New Year’s Eve plans. At Midnight temps will still be in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees!

New Year’s Day is another warm one with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.