MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical Storm Fred impacts weekend weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the rest of the work and school week, we have above average heat with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat index will reach 100+ for several hours, so stay hydrated.

Storms develop in the heat of the day each afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 40%, and the storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. The rain chance drops slightly to 30% tomorrow and Friday.

All eyes turn to Tropical Storm Fred this weekend. Tropical moisture increases rain chances on Saturday to 50%, but the storm itself is still to our south. With the current forecast, the strongest wind and heaviest rain will be Saturday night into Sunday afternoon as the storm heads north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

There are still lots of uncertainties with the forecast, but most computer models keep the system on the weaker side even if it stays over water.