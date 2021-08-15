MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical moisture sticks around across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Max Defender 8 Storm Team is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Fred as it moves off Florida Gulf Coast.

The rotation of Fred brings a powerful southeasterly flow across the state and will allow scattered storms to develop for this evening and into tomorrow morning. Rain bans from Fred will also be possible along with breezy to gusty conditions mainly near the coast. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are likely within stronger storm cells that may peel off Fred through tonight and tornado, or hail development cannot be ruled out. Localized flooding will also be a concern so sticking to home and staying alert for the next 24 to 36 hours would be a wise choice.

Fred’s track is looking more likely to directly impact the western Panhandle and eastern Alabama on Monday evening which will steer weather toward Tampa Bay. The inflow of Fred from the south and east will continue as it moves onshore which will keep warm, muggy, and partly cloudy conditions common through the work week along with moderate chances for rain and storms.

Then our next rain maker rides the coattails of Fred. Grace continues to chug through the northern Caribbean and exit into the Florida Straits by mid-week. This will bring tropical storms conditions to the Keys and possibly southwest Florida near Naples and Fort Myers. As it stands, Grace is more likely to track for the central Gulf rather than ride the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine state, but we will remain vigilant and continue to analyze and track Grace.

Continue watching WFLA on-air and online for the latest on the tropics.