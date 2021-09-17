MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical moisture keeps rain chances high

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical moisture continues to stream across the state from the Gulf of Mexico. Extra clouds and humidity along with scattered downpours are expected all day.

Today’s rain chance is 60%. Some of the rain may be heavy at times. Clouds help hold highs down to the upper 80s, but heat index values will still be in the mid-upper 90s.

Showers linger past sunset before slowly tapering off this evening. I would bring some rain gear with you for your Friday evening plans, especially for those high school football games. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

It’s still pretty tropical tomorrow with a 50% chance of downpours and highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance drops to 40% Sunday as we get back into a more typical afternoon summer storm pattern. Sunday’s high will be in the low 90s. It will be hot for the Bucs game, and watch for storms, especially early in the game.

Scattered afternoon storms expected every day next week.

One tropical wave off the east coast may develop, but it’s heading north and won’t impact Florida. We will watch the other tropical wave heading into the central Atlantic. Most of the computer models turn it north before reach the U.S., but it’s still a long way away.