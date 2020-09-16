MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical moisture and scattered downpours continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Sally continues to bring flooding rains and powerful winds to the northern Gulf Coast. The storm will slowly push inland today and then head toward the northeast through central Alabama and Georgia.

A tropical air mass lingers across the state of Florida as well. High humidity and extra clouds continue with highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

Scattered downpours push in from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day. The rain chance increases to 50% this afternoon and evening. As Sally passes to our north, winds start to come from the southwest which keeps a few showers in the forecast overnight.

Expect spotty showers along the coast tomorrow morning and a 40% chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. The humidity remains high with highs back in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in the forecast for Friday.

Long range, some models are hinting at slightly lower humidity next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Sally is the biggest threat to land right now, but there are three other named system in the Atlantic. Hurricane Teddy is strengthening quickly, but it should turn and stay in open waters. Hurricane Paulette is transitioning to extra-tropical in the northern Atlantic, and Tropical Storm Vicky is expected to dissipate. Another tropical wave coming off Africa has a 70% chance of developing, and there’s a wave in the western Gulf near Mexico that has a 40% chance of development.