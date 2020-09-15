MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tropical air and scattered showers here as Sally heads toward northern Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a few showers this morning as moisture continues to wrap around Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico. Our rain chances increase to 50% for heavier downpours this afternoon and evening.

Sally is slowly heading toward the Mississippi/Alabama coast, and it may not make landfall until Wednesday. That leads to extended downpours for that region and an increased chance for flooding.

With some extra clouds around today, our highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Most of the rain ends overnight, but a small rain chance remains. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

We still have a 40% chance of passing downpours tomorrow as Sally begins to head to the northeast. More sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are watching Hurricane Sally in the Gulf, but there are several other systems in the Atlantic. Hurricane Paulette heads into the open waters of the northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Teddy should become a hurricane, but it is expected to curve out to sea. Tropical Storm Vicky will dissipate later this week. One other tropical wave coming off Africa has a 70% chance of becoming the next tropical system.