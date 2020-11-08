MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eta reached tropical storm strength once again this morning and is heading toward another landfall in central Cuba tonight. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch has been issued for South FL and the Keys with the storm expected to be near hurricane strength upon arrival late Sunday into Monday.

Locally, a few isolated showers will linger through the evening and overnight hours tonight. Expect a breezy and mild night with low temperatures only dropping into the low 70s by morning.

Sunday will feature more scattered showers, especially across areas south of I-4. It will be an increasingly breezy day as Eta inches closer to South Florida with some wind gusts up over 30 MPH possible.

Tropical Storm Eta is expected to slowly crawl up the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week with an extended period of unsettled weather expected Monday through Thursday. There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the exact track of the storm and how close it will pass to the Tampa Bay area. Monday through Thursday will likely feature gusty downpours with locally heavy rainfall. There will be an isolated tornado threat within the strongest of rain bands that move onshore. Stay with the Max Defender 8 Weather Team as we continue to track Tropical Storm Eta.