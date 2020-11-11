Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight there will be some lingering showers possible with very warm temps in the mid 70s.

Eta will move north through the Gulf tonight and is expected to bring gusty winds and outter bands of rain to the Tampa Bay area the next few days. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the coast of Florida. Winds over 39 mph will be possible late Wednesday through Thursday.

Wednesday the rain will be mostly late in the day and we’re calling for a 40% chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area. Temps will still be in the mid 80s. Thursday’s rain chances go up to 60% as the system is likely just off the coast of Florida.

Drier air will return for the weekend.