Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Super Bowl Weekend Rain Chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be milder in the low 50s. There will be some clouds around, but no rain and fairly light winds.

Friday starts off mild and temps will warm into the low 70s as a cold front stays off to our north. There is a slim 10% chance of rain on Friday. A couple of isolated showers could from to our north.

Saturday will be mild with morning temps near 60 and afternoon temps back up into the mid 70s. The rain chances will go up to 30% during the day with a stalled frontal boundary.

Rain continues into Super Bowl Sunday as well. The rain chance Sunday is 50% and the best chances of rain look to be before noon. There is still a lingering rain chance after kickoff, but we are hopeful most of the rain should fall earlier in the day.