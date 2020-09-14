Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Summer Storms & Hurricane Sally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will be mild in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy again with highs reaching into the upper 80s. By Tuesday afternoon and evening we bring in a 50% chance of rain. Hurricane Sally on Tuesday will be approaching the northern Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday the rain chance is a little lower at 40%, mostly late in the day. The high temps will be in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees with more sunshine returning to the Tampa Bay area.

A seasonal 40% storm chance is expected through the end of the week into next weekend.

