Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Our Next Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild only dropping into the upper 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing by the morning.

Tuesday will be mild and cloudy with temps near 70 in the morning. Through the day temps will heat back up to near 80 with some peaks of sunshine. The rain chance goes up to 20% late in the day.

Wednesday the actual cold front arrives and a line of scattered showers will move in as well. The front passes south and cooler air will begin to filter in behind the front. The rain chance is 30%. Temps will be cooler only in the mid 70s with the rain starting up and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.