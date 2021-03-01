LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Our Next Cold Front

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will stay very mild only dropping into the upper 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing by the morning.

Tuesday will be mild and cloudy with temps near 70 in the morning. Through the day temps will heat back up to near 80 with some peaks of sunshine. The rain chance goes up to 20% late in the day.

Wednesday the actual cold front arrives and a line of scattered showers will move in as well. The front passes south and cooler air will begin to filter in behind the front. The rain chance is 30%. Temps will be cooler only in the mid 70s with the rain starting up and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss