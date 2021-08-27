MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tracking Ida in the Gulf and its impacts on Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening, and it will continue to get stronger in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Right now, the system stays far enough to our west that we only get indirect impacts from it.

Landfall is expected along the northern Gulf Coast late Sunday. At that time, the storm could be a strong Category 2 or even a Category 3.

Today, we won’t feel any effects from the storm. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index in the low 100s. A breeze from the east continues all day, and there’s a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

The breeze will be a little higher tomorrow with Ida in the Gulf of Mexico. A few rounds of storms may push onshore during the afternoon as well. Watch for rip currents and higher tides through the weekend.

As Ida makes landfall, it takes much of the tropical moisture with it, so our rain chances drop to 30% Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will still be quite hot on those days with highs in the low 90s. By the middle of next week, what’s left of Ida heads northeast and creates an onshore wind pattern for us. That pattern often brings us morning showers and higher humidity.