Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking High Rain Chances To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A couple of showers will be possible Wednesday night, but the rain chance will remain low. Overnight temps will fall into the upper 70s with patchy clouds around.

Thursday there will be a southerly flow and the chance to see a few morning showers. The rain chances will increase though into the afternoon and evening. The storm chance is 60% with some heavy downpours possible. Temps may stay below 90 degrees again.

Friday we return to a “normal” summertime pattern with a dry start to the day and an increasing rain chance into the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 50% with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday will be briefly drier with only a 40% chance of rain.