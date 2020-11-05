Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Eta & Warmer Temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be milder only falling into the mid 60s with a few clouds around. Thursday morning will be pleasant, but it will feel warmer and more humid into Thursday afternoon. The forecast high is 85 on Thursday. The rain chance is 10% during the afternoon and evening.

Friday the humidity continues to climb and temps will stay warm in the mid 80s during the afternoon hours. The rain chance goes up to 20% late in the day .

Eta is forecast to move back into the Caribbean on Friday. Once it does so it will have the potential to strengthen back into a Tropical Storm. Once it organizes our computer models will have a better grasp on where this system will go and what kind of impacts we could see in Florida. Any impacts would be felt early next week.