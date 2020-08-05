Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Better Storm Chances On Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. An evening storms will come to an end.

Thursday there will be some downpours near the coast and through the day rain chances will increase to 50%. Enhanced moisture will allow for a better coverage of rain. High temps will be near normal at 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday the rain chance drops to 40% with scattered downpours developing mainly in the afternoon and evening. High temps will be in the low 90s. Saturday the rain chance is similar near 40% and in the low 90s during the afternoon.