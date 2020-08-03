Max Defender 8 Forecast: Tracking Better Rain Chances For The Rest Of The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight it will stay dry with temps remaining warm and it will be quite humid.

Temps should be near 80 to start the day Tuesday. Through the day temps will climb back up to around 93. A west wind leaves the possibility of a coastal shower early in the day. By the evening hour the best rain chance is east of I-75. Overall the chance is 40%.

Wednesday will be a similar day with a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms developing. High temps should be up into the low 90s. Thursday’s Rain chance goes up to 50%.