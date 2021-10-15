MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tracking a cold front that arrives this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After three days of record-setting heat, we will still feel quite toasty this afternoon. Highs reach 90 with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Some patchy low clouds are around this morning, but most of the day will be mostly sunny with just a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower.

The cold front will still be to our north and west Saturday, so highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain chance remains just 10%.

The front finally marches through the Tampa Bay area early Sunday morning, but it will not bring much rain. The rain chance is just 20%, mostly before 10am.

Behind the front, we will feel less humid and more refreshing air. Highs stay in the mid 80s with lots of afternoon sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures fall below average Sunday night with lows in the mid 60s.

Monday will be comfortable with low humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. We add just a few clouds Tuesday, but the humidity comes back by the middle of next week.