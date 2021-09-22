MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tracking a cold front in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On this first day of Fall, parts of Florida will get a taste of more refreshing and less humid air as a front pushes south. The front stalls across Tampa Bay tomorrow.

Ahead of the approaching front, there will be a wind off the Gulf of Mexico that may push a few showers onto the coast this morning. Throughout the day, showers and storms spread inland and over to the east coast. The rain chance is 40%, but the rain ends by sunset. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The front arrives and stalls here tomorrow with a few spotty showers as it pushes south. There’s a 30% rain chance, and most of the rain in the afternoon will be south of I-4. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s, but you’ll feel a breeze from the north.

Our forecast remains basically the same Friday and Saturday with the front keeping most of the rain in our southern areas. Only a slightly dip in humidity will be felt, and it stays hot in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The front may slip just slightly farther south early next week and lower humidity enough to drop our rain chances to just 20%. Still not expecting it to be much cooler.