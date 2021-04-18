MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Tornado warning issued for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco counties until 10 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A wet stagnant weather forecast holds in the models moving through this coming work week.

A frontal boundary will slowly slide south and become near zonal over Central Florida and the southern Nature Coast by the end of the day. With winds out of the southwest flowing into the front and the upper levels still moving freely from west to east, warm, muggy and wet conditions will be common.

Scatter showers and storms will be common moving through Sunday night and clear into Monday with the early morning commute being impacted by heavy rain at times. This will be the time frame where the front meanders overhead which will lessen the impact of winds but will increase the risk of localized flooding.

Due to the pattern staking claim over Central Florida through Tuesday and portions of Wednesday, and several upper-level disturbances riding the front, scattered showers and storm chances will remain high along with daytime highs remaining either at or slightly below average.

Severe weather, at this time, is moderately low for extreme winds and tornado development but an isolated event cannot be ruled out. Our main concern moving through the next several days will be local flooding due to the high, constant rain threat. Rainfall rates for the next five days range from two inches around our Nature Coast counties to over seven inches through Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Remember to take caution on wet and slick roadways and if you see standing water on the road, remember to turn around.