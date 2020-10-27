MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Third day of record heat possible Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s high temperature of 92 degrees in Tampa broke a record (90 set back in 1939) for a second straight day. Wednesday could make three in a row.

A few isolated showers will wind down this evening. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will start out with lots of sunshine and another fast warm up. High temperatures will surge up to around 90 degrees which would tie the record high temp for tomorrow’s date set last year. A few afternoon showers are possible with a 20% rain chance.

Thursday will be breezy, warm and mostly dry while we wait on an approaching cold front. This front will bring a few showers Thursday night into early Friday followed by some slightly cooler and drier air to start the weekend.

Another cold front arriving early on Monday could bring a more significant drop in temperatures and humidity levels.