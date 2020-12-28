MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: The warm up continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a significantly milder finish to the weekend today, the warm up will continue through what’s left of 2020.

Look for mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly as the last couple of mornings only dropping back to around 50 degrees by morning. More sunshine is expected for Monday with above average high temperatures reaching the low/mid 70s.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet in these final days of the year. Warmer temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees are likely by midweek. The New Year’s Eve evening forecast looks good at this point with partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and just a tiny 10% shower chance.

Our next cold front will arrive on New Year’s Day Friday with more showers and thunderstorms. A brief and less dramatic cool down will follow for next weekend.