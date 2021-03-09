MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: The warm up continues this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another cool start to our Tuesday, high temperatures rallied back above average this afternoon into the mid 70s. This is just the start of a big warm up that will take us through the rest of this week and into the weekend!

Temperatures won’t be quite as cool tonight dropping into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected throughout the day Wednesday with high temperatures surging into the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

This warm up will continue over the next several days as high pressure parked over the Southeast keeps our weather quiet and dry. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s for the end of this week and the weekend.

Humidity levels will climb early next week with a tiny shower chance returning for Tuesday and Wednesday.