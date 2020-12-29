MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: The warm up continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Christmas chill is in the rear view mirror at this point and temperatures will continue to get warmer and warmer as we approach the new year.

More sunshine is expected throughout our Tuesday. Temperatures will surge up above average this afternoon into the mid 70s.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet and mostly dry through what’s left of 2020. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s by Wednesday and the low 80s for New Year’s Eve Thursday. The forecast to ring in the new year Thursday evening looks excellent with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures dropping from the lower 70s into the 60s.

An approaching cold front will bring higher rain chances for the weekend. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are expected Saturday and early Sunday. Temperatures will dip back below average Sunday afternoon into early next week.