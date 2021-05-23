MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: The long wait for rain continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fantastic finish to the weekend today, we’ve got more excellent days ahead to take us into the new work week.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with comfortable overnight low temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. High pressure across the Southeast will keep much of this work week very quiet with more sunshine and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will get hotter reaching the low 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will arrive late in the week into next weekend. You’ll certainly notice the extra humidity but it will bring the return of some much needed afternoon shower chances.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression Ana is weakening out in the open Atlantic and will likely dissipate in the next 24 hours.