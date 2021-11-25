MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Thankful for beautiful Thanksgiving weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a brisk start to the day, temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 70s this afternoon. With pleasant humidity and lots of sunshine, it should be a great day to be outside.

The sky remains mostly clear tonight with lows near 60 degrees, which is near average for late-November.

A weak front arrives late on Friday. Highs still reach the mid-upper 70s, but there is a 10% rain chance in the evening as the front passes. While the front doesn’t bring much rain, it will cool us down again.

Highs this weekend will only be in the low 70s, and overnight lows drop into the low 50s. Another mostly dry front passes early Monday, so it stays quite cool into next week. Highs remain in the low 70s.