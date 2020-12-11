LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: Temps Will Warm Up Into The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will not be as cold with temps falling into the low 50s.

Friday morning will be cool & clear with temps reaching back up into the mid 70s during the afternoon hours. The average high in Tampa this time of the year is 73 and the forecast high for Tampa is 74. The rain chance is at 0% again with nothing but sunshine all day long.

Saturday will be a warmer day with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon hours. A few more clouds around on Saturday, but there should still be plenty of sunshine. The rain chance will be low at 10%.

Sunday’s forecast is similar with only a 10% chance of rain and temps getting back up into the upper 70s.

